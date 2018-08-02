Speaker Xhaferi: Macedonia yet again faced with 'fateful' decision

Skopje, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Ilinden (August 2) is one of the fundamental dates in the history of Macedonia and its citizens, who had one single goal - free and independent state where human rights and liberties are equally respected regardless of one's ethnic, religious or any other characteristics, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said in his speech in front of Metodija Andonov-Cento's monument in downtown Skopje marking Macedonia's Republic Day.

"If we look at the Krusevo Manifest, if we look at the ASNOM documents, we will realize that human rights and liberties and the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional character of the Macedonian society had been the fundamental backbone on which the leaders of both Ilindens laid the foundations of the state and the civil society," said Xhaferi.

Speaking near the monument of Cento, the first ASNOM president and the first president of the National Assembly's presidency since 1945, the Parliament's Speaker said that in the past 27 years of Macedonia's independence, the country had faced many ordeals and crises that had been overcome with unity.

He referred to the public overwhelming support for NATO and EU integration and called on the opposition and all citizens to endorse the process of implementing the name deal with Greece.

"We received an invitation for full-fledged membership into NATO and we got a concrete date to start accession negotiations with the EU," Xhaferi said noting that it had been achieved with the support of friends and strategic partners from the international community.

Today, he added, Macedonia is faced with yet another major decision, perhaps a fateful one.

"Are we going to move on with our Euro-Atlantic integration bid or are we going to get stuck in the Balkan deadlock leading nowhere is our choice," stressed Xhaferi.

According to him, the current administration and the parliamentary majority have demonstrated preparedness to take responsibility for the future of the country and of its citizens.

"Hence, we call on the opposition to take over part of the responsibility for the future of the country and the citizens. I want to urge all the citizens of Macedonia, the leaders of the political parties and all MPs, ruling and opposition, to be genuinely responsible and visionaries and with the power of their vote to endorse the implementation of the Agreement, which will meet the ultimate strategic goal - EU and NATO membership," Xhaferi said adding that it would fulfill the dreams and pledges of every past generation for a free, independent country in which the respect of human rights and liberties was essential.

The Speaker's speech was preceded by a wreath laying ceremony in front of Cento's monument and the monuments of ASNOM and Nikola Karev located outside the Parliament's building in Skopje. ba/13:21

