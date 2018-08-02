PM Zaev in Pelince: Let's choose the future on Sept. 30

Pelince, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Patriotism is when you are paving the way for future generations establishing a country recognized internationally, proud and equal with others, a country the citizens are proud of. The courage of our fighters we are celebrating today is the motivation guiding us every day, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday.

There is no better way to pay tributes than to continue to make courageous steps. It is time that Macedonia made history accelerating its efforts on the road to a brighter future. Together we should respond to that chance, no one will make a decision for us, Zaev stated speaking in Pelince at a ceremony marking Macedonia's Republic Day.

The PM called on the citizens to support the Sept. 30 referendum and vote Yes 'for future generations and for the future of Macedonia.' Zaev called the name deal with Greece 'patriotic' that preserved Macedonian identity, language and nationality.

The future, Zaev said, is the right choice and every one of us should take responsibility for their future, thus for the future of their own country.

"Go out and make a choice, let no one tell you otherwise. The democratic say of the citizens must be respected, their opinion is final," he noted saying he was confident that the Macedonian people would make the right choice.

"No one can slow us down, we are determined to make Macedonia successful. It's time we put an end to captured state, crime, corruption in the judiciary, biased media, and political mafia."

On September 30, PM Zaev said, we will defeat darkness, crime, uncertainty and isolation. "Vote Yes for stability and security through membership into NATO, for a recognized identity, language and culture," he told attendees of the ceremony at the ASNOM Memorial Center in Pelince, north Macedonia.

Referring to the name agreement with Greece, Zaev said that the document 'historically speaking' was the best chance, a fair chance for the Macedonian citizens and an investment into the future blazing the trail for Macedonia to join NATO and start negotiations with the EU. He also noted that the deal protected the Macedonian identity and guaranteed the right of the country's citizens to determine themselves as Macedonians.

The official ceremony kicked off with the national anthem and wreaths being laid in the ASNOM Memorial Center, where PM Zaev is joined by a delegation, including Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov. ba/14:31

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.