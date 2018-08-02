President Ivanov: We want to join EU, NATO, but only with our own name, dignity and honor

Krusevo, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is not private property, with its attributes and values to be traded with by some. It is not personal property to be sold, Macedonia is not a no man’s land that anyone can claim. Macedonia belongs to the people who have created it, President Gjorge Ivanov said in Krusevo.

In an address at the site Meckin Kamen at a ceremony observing Macedonia's Republic Day, Ivanov clearly and firmly reiterated his position that he didn't support the 'Greek Agreement'.

The Macedonian President accused the government of 'bypassing' him regarding the name agreement. He referred to several Macedonian notable figures, including writers, poets, revolutionaries and two late presidents, to highlight the importance of the Macedonian statehood, language and nation.

To be Macedonian is not only a right. It is also an obligation. It is an obligation to preserve the heritage that our ancestors fought for with defiance and resistance, according to him.

The citizens of Macedonia, Ivanov said, rally around the idea for membership into the EU and NATO, but they want to join these organizations with the the country's own name, with dignity and honor.

"I believe the people are mature enough and wise enough to choose their own future. May we safeguard the independent Republic of Macedonia, there is nothing more valuable," Ivanov stated adding that "no politician has a mandate to trade with the identity of the Macedonian people."

Mentioning the name agreement with Greece, he said that it was a lie that it changed the name only.

"On the contrary, it changes the Macedonian state and institutional identity, it undermines the 74-year right to self-determination, it erases the state and legal identity, the 27-year history of the country. It is a lie that it guarantees membership into the EU and NATO, because without real reforms, fight against corruption and partisan clientelism, there is no Euro-Atlantic integration," President Ivanov said adding that the country's rights in the UN were degraded by accepting the Greek agreement.

As President Ivanov opened his address, people attending the ceremony broke into a famous patriotic song. His name was also chanted several times during his speech.

Before the speech, Ivanov laid wreath at Meckin Kamen. He was followed by delegations of the Parliament and the government whose attendance elicited boos from the crowd. ba/15:47

