MoFA waiting for information over reports of killed Macedonian in Afghanistan

Skopje, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a request to Afghan authorities for an official information involving reports that a Macedonian national had been abducted and killed in Afghanistan.

"As regards information conveyed by the media about the kidnapping and killing of a Macedonian national on the territory of Afghanistan, we inform you that the Ministry has immediately sent a request for an official information to the Afghan institutions. Upon receiving an official information, the Foreign Ministry will notify the Ministry of the Interior," reads a statement of the Macedonian MoFA.

Earlier in the day, it was widely reported that three foreign nationals, including a Macedonian, were abducted and killed by militants in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The three worked for the world's second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo. "An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters. ba/17:26

