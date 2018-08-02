MoFA waiting for information over reports of killed Macedonian in Afghanistan
- Thursday, August 02, 2018 5:28 PM
Skopje, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a request to Afghan authorities for an official information involving reports that a Macedonian national had been abducted and killed in Afghanistan.
"As regards information conveyed by the media about the kidnapping and killing of a Macedonian national on the territory of Afghanistan, we inform you that the Ministry has immediately sent a request for an official information to the Afghan institutions. Upon receiving an official information, the Foreign Ministry will notify the Ministry of the Interior," reads a statement of the Macedonian MoFA.
Earlier in the day, it was widely reported that three foreign nationals, including a Macedonian, were abducted and killed by militants in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
The three worked for the world's second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo. "An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters. ba/17:26
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:47 PM | Friendship treaty already producing positive results, says PM Borissov
Only a year after signing the agreement on friendship, cooperation and neighborliness, a positive re...
- 5:28 PM | MoFA waiting for information over reports of killed Macedonian in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a request to Afghan authorities for an official information...
- 5:14 PM | No border between Kosovo and Albania as of Jan. 1: minister
There will be no border between Kosovo and Albania as of 1 January 2019, Pandeli Majko has stated.
- 4:55 PM | Europe's heat record could be broken in Spain and Portugal
As Europe bakes in another heatwave, forecasters say the all-time temperature record could be broken...
- 3:49 PM | President Ivanov: We want to join EU, NATO, but only with our own name, dignity and honor
Macedonia is not private property, with its attributes and values to be traded with by some. It is n...