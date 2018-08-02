Friendship treaty already producing positive results, says PM Borissov
- Thursday, August 02, 2018 5:47 PM
Blagoevgrad, 2 August 2018 (MIA) - Only a year after signing the agreement on friendship, cooperation and neighborliness, a positive result is being felt in our mutual relations, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev in Blagoevgrad, where the two heads of government marked the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising.
Borissov praised 'the fresh spirit of cooperation' between Bulgaria and Macedonia as a result of the friendship treaty, Bulgaria's news agency BTA reports citing a government press release.
According to him, there are evident positive effects from trade and tourism between the two countries.
Also, Borissov and Zaev discussed the state of border control stations between Bulgaria and Macedonia and the possibility of opening new ones.
The two prime ministers take part Thursday in a joint observance of the 115th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising in the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad at the monument of Goce Delcev on ‘Macedonia’ Square.
It is the second joint celebration of the Ilinden Uprising following the signing of the bilateral treaty on friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation one year ago.
Macedonia’s Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Bulgaria’s Deputy PM and Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov are scheduled to be in attendance. ba/17:45
