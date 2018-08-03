MoFA: No official information yet on Macedonian killed in Kabul
- Friday, August 03, 2018 12:43 PM
Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hasn't received yet an official information from Afghan authorities confirming reports that a Macedonian national had been kidnapped and killed on the territory of Afghanistan, the Ministry tells MIA.
The MoFA has said that a request for an official information was sent immediately to the Afghan institutions upon receiving the news. It said it will notify the Ministry of the Interior once an official information is received, according to a statement of the MoFA.
On Thursday, it was widely reported that three foreign nationals, including a Macedonian, were abducted and killed by militants in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
The three worked for the world's second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo. "An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the tragic loss of three of our team members in Kabul, Afghanistan, today,” the chief executive of Sodexo, Denis Machuel, said in an email. “On behalf of the Sodexo community, I want to say that our hearts are with their families, friends, and colleagues.”
Police are treating it as a terrorist incident, the BBC reported. ba/12:41
###
