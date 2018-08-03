Ten-year-old boy from Negotino climbs Marmolada summit in Italy
- Friday, August 03, 2018 1:32 PM
Negotino, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - A 10-year-old Vane Bosev from Negotino has climbed the Marmolada-Punta Penia, one of the most famous summits of Dolomites mountain in Italy with longest ridge at an altitude of 3.343 meters.
“He has prepared for this climbing on Macedonian mountain peaks and was helped by Magdalena Klimova from Ohrid and Aleksandar Klenov from Demir Kapija to accomplish this. He once again felt the beauties, but also the risks of the mountains,” Vane’s father, Ordance, who is also a mountaineer, told Friday.
The climbing group consisted of 12 mountaineers, five from Macedonia and seven from Serbia.
Vane Bosev started climbing when he was 3 and thus far he has conquered numerous mountains peaks in the country and abroad and won many awards. sk/13:28
