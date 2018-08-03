'Unnamed sources' news dominate in Macedonian media: regional analysis

Brussels, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - EU vs Disinfo, a European platform designed to respond to pro-Kremlin disinformation, released Friday findings of an analysis about the state of play in the media and disinformation in the region.

The research shows that in Macedonia to most common media articles are those citing 'unnamed sources', whereas news contents that did not quote sources dominate in Serbia.

In Macedonia, unnamed sources are usually EU-neutral news contents, followed by pro-EU news and anti-US articles. EU-neutral and pro-EU news dominate in Macedonia in general.

Politics is a predominant subject in Macedonian media with pro-EU, pro-US and pro-NATO comments leading with 39%, compared to anti-US and anti-NATO news with 20%. In terms of politics, Macedonian media widely cover the military with economy being third place, the survey shows.

The most quoted politician in the region is Macedonian PM Zoran Zaev, usually in a EU-neutral context, followed by Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic commonly in a EU-neutral context.

In Serbia, pro-Russian and anti-US news contents are dominant, says EU vs Disinfo.

EU vs Disinfo is a web platform of the EU campaign to better forecast, address and respond to pro-Kremlin disinformation.

The regional analysis of media reporting in the Western Balkans, namely Montenegro, Macedonia, BiH and Serbia, was carried out by the Belgrade-based Centre for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA) from May 14 to June 10. The survey covers 5,553 news contents. ba/13:38

