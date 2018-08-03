MoD launches procedure against solider for involvement in Meckin Kamen incident

Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Defense (MoD) is setting up a commission in order to open a procedure against a professional soldier after being identified in a video footage of an incident yesterday during Republic Day celebrations at the site Meckin Kamen in Krusevo.

The incident involved hate speech while objects were thrown at delegations of foreign diplomats and government ministers attending the event.

"The professional solider Martin Bogoevski today was summoned to be questioned by the Military Police. During the interview, the soldier denied he had taken part in the incident, in which high-ranking foreign guests and members of a government delegation were verbally attacked and objects were thrown at them, even though in the footage he can be clearly seen standing in the front row," the MoD said in a statement.

The Ministry condemns the professional soldier's involvement in the incident, it added. ba/14:42

