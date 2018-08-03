Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets new British Ambassador to Macedonia Galloway

Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, NATO and advancing of the relations with the UK are the priorities of VMRO-DPMNE, the opposition party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday at a meeting with the new British Ambassador to Macedonia, Rachel Galloway.

Macedonia and its citizens are held hostages by the incapability of the incumbent government to implement necessary reforms for meeting the European standards, Mickoski said.

He views as undemocratic the government decision to circumvent a compromise and accept the opposition arguments related to the wording of the referendum question, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

Macedonia, Mickoski said, should now focus on reforms related to the rule of law and economic development.

Miskoski and Galloway agreed that Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration ‘is the only way to ensuring stability in the region,’ the press release reads.

Engagement of opposition is vital to healthy democracy particularly at times of important national decisions, Galloway tweeted after her meeting with Mickoski. lk/16:47

###

