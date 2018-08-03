Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets new British Ambassador to Macedonia Galloway
- Friday, August 03, 2018 4:48 PM
Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, NATO and advancing of the relations with the UK are the priorities of VMRO-DPMNE, the opposition party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday at a meeting with the new British Ambassador to Macedonia, Rachel Galloway.
Macedonia and its citizens are held hostages by the incapability of the incumbent government to implement necessary reforms for meeting the European standards, Mickoski said.
He views as undemocratic the government decision to circumvent a compromise and accept the opposition arguments related to the wording of the referendum question, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
Macedonia, Mickoski said, should now focus on reforms related to the rule of law and economic development.
Miskoski and Galloway agreed that Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration ‘is the only way to ensuring stability in the region,’ the press release reads.
Engagement of opposition is vital to healthy democracy particularly at times of important national decisions, Galloway tweeted after her meeting with Mickoski. lk/16:47
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:17 PM | PM Zaev: Macedonia needs wise politicians to ensure better future for the country
In these crucial moments Macedonia needs unity, responsible politicians that will enable citizens to...
- 6:00 PM | EC urges all political stakeholders to contribute to implementing Skopje-Athens name deal
The European Commission expects for all political stakeholders in Macedonia to ensure the implementa...
- 4:48 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader meets new British Ambassador to Macedonia Galloway
Macedonia’s accession to the European Union, NATO and advancing of the relations with the UK are the...
- 4:36 PM | Albania condemns hate speech, inappropriate chants at national day celebration
Albania's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs says it regrets and condemns the hate speech and r...
- 3:05 PM | Portugal breaks temperature records amid heatwave
Eight places in the center, south and east of Portugal have broken their local temperature records a...