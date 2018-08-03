EC urges all political stakeholders to contribute to implementing Skopje-Athens name deal

Brussels, 3 August 2018 (MIA) – The European Commission expects for all political stakeholders in Macedonia to ensure the implementation of the (name) agreement with Greece by supporting the common strategic goal for the country’s EU-integration, MIA reports from Brussels.

Commenting the speech of President Gjorge Ivanov at the Republic Day celebration in Krusevo, EC officials reaffirmed Brussels’ support of Skopje-Athens agreement.

Brussels calls on the citizens of Macedonia to cast their ballots at the upcoming referendum, as this ‘a significant moment for decisions to be made on the country’s future,’ EC officials said. lk/18:00

