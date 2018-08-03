PM Zaev: Macedonia needs wise politicians to ensure better future for the country

Skopje, 3 August 2018 (MIA) – In these crucial moments Macedonia needs unity, responsible politicians that will enable citizens to voice their opinion on the country’s future at a referendum, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says in an interview with 1TV.

President Gjorge Ivanov and the opposition VMRO-DPMNE have been staunch advocates of a referendum for over a decade and now oppose the process, which is a result of their weakness and frustrations, Zaev says in regard to Ivanov’s speech at the Republic Day celebration in Krusevo.

Zaev says that two days before the celebration he and Ivanov discussed on significant national issues related to the country’s security, future, current developments. But Ivanov’s statements at the meeting with the PM and those in Krusevo vary substantially, Zaev says.

Some of those involved in the incident during the Republic Day celebrations in Krusevo were also part of the crowd that stormed the Parliament on 27 April 2017, Zaev said.

Yesterday’s incident in Krusevo involved hate speech while objects were thrown at delegations of foreign diplomats and government ministers attending the event.

‘It is a small group of about 50 people, stimulated by some to herald messages. They are violent and apparently not supporters of major political parties. However they have a certain goal,’ Zaev says.

Unfortunately, the President’s speech might have motivated some people, probably intoxicated, to promote hostility, Zaev says.

‘We all bear responsibility for organizing a referendum, which as the best democratic instrument, will offer opportunity to citizens to voice their opinion on matters vital for their country. We are all aware that there is no better future for Macedonia but its integration with the Euro-Atlantic organizations, which is impossible without settled (name) issue,’ Zaev says.

He also notifies that President Ivanov had been regularly briefed on the course of Skopje-Athens negotiations for resolving the name issue, as it was the case with Greece. Namely PM Alexis Tsipras had also briefed the President on the pace of the negotiations.

He also asks why the opposition parties in Macedonia and Greece have failed to reach a deal on the name dispute for the last 11 years.

PM Zaev is certain that citizens will make the best decision for Macedonia’s future, saying that the agreement with Greece is pretty fair. lk/19:16

###

