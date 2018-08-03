МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, August 04, 2018, 

President Putin appoints Sergey Bazdnikin for new Russia’s ambassador to Macedonia

Friday, August 03, 2018  7:59 PM

President Putin appoints Sergey Bazdnikin for new Russia’s ambassador to Macedonia

Moscow, 3 August 2018 (MIA) – President Vladimir Putin has appointed Sergey Bazdnikin for a new Russia’s Ambassador to Macedonia, TASS reports.

Bazdnikin is to replace Oleg Scherbak, who has been serving as Russia’s Ambassador to Macedonia since 2010.

Bazdnikin is ex-Deputy Director of the Department for Foreign Policy Planning at the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs. lk/19:59

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
7/12/2018 7:19:16 PM Russia: Macedonia being sucked into NATO by force
6/29/2018 2:43:54 PM NATO membership is Macedonia's sovereign right: spokesman
6/6/2018 3:31:04 PM NATO to defend Macedonia from Russia aggression, says Hutchison
3/31/2018 12:18:16 PM US State Department: US satisfied that Macedonia joins EU, US action against Russia
3/30/2018 8:30:40 PM Russia's MoFA summons Macedonia’s Ambassador Karajanov
Top