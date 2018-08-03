President Putin appoints Sergey Bazdnikin for new Russia’s ambassador to Macedonia

Moscow, 3 August 2018 (MIA) – President Vladimir Putin has appointed Sergey Bazdnikin for a new Russia’s Ambassador to Macedonia, TASS reports.

Bazdnikin is to replace Oleg Scherbak, who has been serving as Russia’s Ambassador to Macedonia since 2010.

Bazdnikin is ex-Deputy Director of the Department for Foreign Policy Planning at the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs. lk/19:59



