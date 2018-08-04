Technical preparations for upcoming referendum in Macedonia in progress

Skopje, 4 August 2018 (MIA) - Preparations for the upcoming referendum, which offers an opportunity to citizens to voice their opinion on the Skopje-Athens name deal and consequently on Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO, are in full swing.

The State Election Commission (SEC) already held its constitutive session and adopted the Rulebook on organization and implementation of the September 30 referendum.

Taking into consideration that the referendum should take place in 60 days, all deadlines will be shorted by five days each, except for the public propaganda timeline.

SEC, municipal electoral committees, and the electoral boards established in 2017 and composed of three non-partisan members, are charged with implementing the referendum.

Macedonian citizens above the age of 18 who are registered in the Voters List are eligible to vote at the referendum.

The preliminary results are to be released 24 hours after the end of the vote, and the referendum will be considered successful if more than half of registered voters turn out.

Regarding the diaspora voting, SEC vice-president Ditmire Shehu urged nationals who want to cast their vote to come to Macedonia and do so.

SEC said the Commission asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide information over the ability of the diplomatic-consular offices to administer the vote, but also to find ways of reducing costs for the diaspora nationals who wish to vote.

On 30 July the Parliament endorsed the decision over a consultative referendum on the name agreement to take place on September 30.

Sixty-eight MPs supported the decision, with the opposition deputies absent from the vote.

The referendum question will read "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?".

The referendum campaign kicks off on 10 September. lk/11:50

###

