EUR 10 million provided for rehabilitation of Kriva Palanka-Deve Bair road

Skopje, 4 August 2018 (MIA) - EUR 10 million has been provided through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for rehabilitation and expansion of the road section Kriva Palanka - Deve Bair, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Saturday.

Additional EUR 2.6m will be provided as a grant through the EU's Western Balkans Investment Framework instrument, which will close the financial construction for rehabilitation and expansion of 13 km of the Corridor VIII.

The Ministry of Finance has drafted a law to guarantee the EBRD loan, which has already entered a parliamentary procedure. After the adoption of the law, a loan agreement will be concluded between the Public Enterprise for State Roads and the EBRD.

‘The loan is offered under extremely favorable terms. The interest rate is a six-month EURIBOR plus 1%, with a repayment period of 15 years and grace period of 3 years,’ the press release reads. lk/12:18

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.