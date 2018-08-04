Gabriela Babnik to visit Skopje under writer-in-residence program

Skopje, 4 August 2018 (MIA) – Slovenian writer Gabriela Babnik, a laureate of the 2013 European Union Prize for Literature, will visit Skopje this month as a guest of writer-in-residence programme within the ‘Reading Balkans’ project.

The project is realized under the support of the EU’s ‘Creative Europe’ programme and the European network for literature and books – ‘Traduki’.

During her stay in Skopje, Babnik will work on her new book and have an opportunity to get familiar with the Macedonia literary, cultural scene and meet writers, translators and representatives of publishing houses.

Gabriela Babnik is a Slovene writer, literary critic and translator. She has published three novels and her journalistic literary and film criticism regularly appears in national newspapers and magazines in Slovenia.

Babnik was born in Göppingen in Germany in 1979. She studied comparative literature at the University of Ljubljana and then travelled to Africa, particularly Burkina Faso, which has become the inspiration for much of her work. She holds an MA on the Contemporary Nigerian Novel and has also translated Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel Half of a Yellow Sun into Slovene (Slovene title: Polovica rumenega sonca).

Her first novel ‘Koža iz bombaža’ (Cotton Skin) won the Best First Book Award at the Slovenian Book Fair in 2007. Her third novel ‘Sušna doba’ (Dry Season) won the 2013 European Union Prize for Literature. lk/12:59

###

