MoFA still waits official confirmation of report on killed Macedonian in Afghanistan, some media reveal his identity
- Saturday, August 04, 2018 3:35 PM
Skopje, 4 August 2018 (MIA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has not yet received an official confirmation from the Afghan authorities regarding the reports that a Macedonian national had been abducted and killed in Afghanistan. Some media however have identified the victim as Ilija Merdzanovski - a 37-year old resident of Skopje village Ljubanci .
On Thursday media across the globe reported that three foreign nationals, including a Macedonian, were abducted and killed by militants in Kabul.
The three worked for the world's second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo. "An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed.
Sodexo, which employs around 230 staff in Afghanistan, expressed shock over the tragic loss of its workers. lk/15:33
