Menduh Thaci reelected for DPA leader

Tetovo, 4 August 2018 (MIA) – At its seventh congress on Saturday the Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) has once again elected Menduh Thaci for the party’s leader.

In the upcoming period DPA will contribute to the implementation of Skopje-Athens name agreement – the main prerequisite for Macedonia to join the European Union and NATO, Thaci told the gathering.

‘The agreement with Greece bears great significance for the (ethic) Albanians, who favor Macedonia’s integration with both the EU and NATO,’ Thaci said.

Today, DPA also elected five deputy presidents, a secretary general and chairman of the party’s central assembly.

Furthermore, the party adopted a resolution, which inter alia, calls for faster Macedonia’s accession to the EU and NATO. lk/16:21

###

