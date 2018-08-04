Menduh Thaci reelected for DPA leader
- Saturday, August 04, 2018 4:22 PM
Tetovo, 4 August 2018 (MIA) – At its seventh congress on Saturday the Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) has once again elected Menduh Thaci for the party’s leader.
In the upcoming period DPA will contribute to the implementation of Skopje-Athens name agreement – the main prerequisite for Macedonia to join the European Union and NATO, Thaci told the gathering.
‘The agreement with Greece bears great significance for the (ethic) Albanians, who favor Macedonia’s integration with both the EU and NATO,’ Thaci said.
Today, DPA also elected five deputy presidents, a secretary general and chairman of the party’s central assembly.
Furthermore, the party adopted a resolution, which inter alia, calls for faster Macedonia’s accession to the EU and NATO. lk/16:21
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:22 PM | Menduh Thaci reelected for DPA leader
At its seventh congress on Saturday the Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) has once again elected M...
- 3:52 PM | Eighteen killed in Russian helicopter crash in Siberia
Eighteen people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia on Saturday, ...
- 3:47 PM | Spain sets up migrant command center amid surge
Spain is setting up a central operational command for migrant management amid a summer surge in arri...
- 3:35 PM | MoFA still waits official confirmation of report on killed Macedonian in Afghanistan, some media reveal his identity
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has not yet received an official confirmation from the Afghan...
- 2:00 PM | U.S. pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Southeast Asia
U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Saturday to provide nearly $300 million in new securit...