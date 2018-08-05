Number of children under care of large-scale social institutions cut for 33.9% - Ministry

Skopje, 5 August 2018 (MIA) – The number of children under care of large-scale social institutions has been reduced for 33.9% for a one-year period, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy says, citing the results of the deinstitutionalization process from last to this August.

In this period the Ministry provided non-institutional care for a total of 95 children, which means better conditions for their development, care and support.

During this period 45 parentless, troubled or disabled children have been also put under the care of six small-scale social institutions, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release on Sunday.

‘The Ministry has been working to ensure that no child under 18 is under care of large scale institutions by 2020. The deinstitutionalization process means altering the country’s system for children and elderly care. Instead of large institutions with inadequate care, the deinstitutionalization process introduces a system of social service tailored to the individual needs,’ the press release reads.

Thus far, some of the children have been under family-based alternative care, such as foster families and smaller group homes where children can get more personalized care. lk/14:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.