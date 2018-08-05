Thirty organizatins launch campaign for boycotting upcoming referendum in Macedonia

Skopje, 5 August 2018 (MIA) – About thirty civic associations, political parties and NGOs signed Sunday a memo of cooperation in order to boycott the name referendum in Macedonia, scheduled for 30 September.

Under the helm of United Macedonia party leader Janko Bacev, they set up a crisis headquarters for the campaign.

The anti-referendum campaign brings together the ‘Hristijansko Bratsvo’ (Christian Fraternity); ‘Makedonium’; ‘Amenet 1903’ (1903 Oath); Third Party of Macedonians; ‘Tvrdokorni’ (Hardcore); VMRO-DPMNE/ Democratic Faction, other parties and NGOs.

The campaign is launched under the slogan ‘Macedonia Boycotts’. lk/14:38

