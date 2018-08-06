Fines for customs violations reduced by 75 percent

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - Fines for customs violations that are paid on the spot have been reduced by 75 percent in average.

Changes in the customs law will result in a drop of the fines from EUR 250 to EUR 50 for legal entities, and from EUR 50 to EUR 15 for individuals.

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said the changes aimed at improving the legislation for the purpose of uniform, fair and proportional implementation of provisions, corresponding to the severity of the violation.

The law changes will enter into force in mid-August. ik/09:16

