The Ohrid Group: Now is the time for Macedonia, say Yes

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - You will have the opportunity to make a historic choice on September 30. Do you want to open the path of your country's membership in NATO and EU by supporting the agreement with Greece? We, The Ohrid Group, urge you to say Yes, reads a special op-ed of the group in light of the referendum in Macedonia this fall.

The Ohrid Group is an informal group comprised of current and former politicians and senior officials, established in April of this year towards supporting Macedonia on its road to NATO and EU accession.

The group is chaired by former NATO Secretary-General Lord George Robertson, along with foreign EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana, former Swedish PM and foreign minister Carl Bildt, former Bulgarian president Rosen Plevneliev, renowned diplomats Robert Gelbard, Alain Le Roy, Wolfgang Ischinger, Atlantic Council executive vice-president Damon Wilson, former Queen Elizabeth II private secretary Christopher Geidt, Lieutenant-General Barney White-Spunner, and political analyst Zoran Cicak as members.

"We see this as a 'Now or Never' moment for your country, for you, and for your children’s’ future. Many of us remember the bad days for the Western Balkans in the 1990s, the ethnic violence, the violence and the mistrust. Those days must remain in the past. The NATO membership guarantees the security, the EU membership will bring economic growth, investments, jobs, access to European programmes that will improve your lives," says The Ohrid Group.

It adds that a Yes vote at the referendum supports the respect for the human rights, rule of law, media freedom and other fundamental European values, the cornerstones of EU and NATO.

"The Yes vote does not solve all problems but opens the path towards EU accession and gives a clear objective and legitimate belief that the goal will be achieved," stresses The Ohrid Group.

According to the group, future efforts should focus on securing a better life for country's citizens.

"You deserve to step again on the big stage, so that your citizens' talents secure their prosperity and opportunities as part of the European community. A Yes vote will be a vote for the future, your future," underlines The Ohrid Group. ik/11:21

