Ministry cancels procedure of granting financial support to airlines
- Monday, August 06, 2018 11:37 AM
Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The Ministry of Transport and Communications has cancelled the procedure of granting financial support to airlines.
The public opening of the bids took place on July 27, Wizz Air being the only airline to submit an offer.
"At the public opening, the commission established that the three sealed envelopes did not state the full title and address of the airline, which is one of the prerequisites prescribed in the Application Documents," says the ministry.
As a result, the commission noted that further evaluation of the offer was not possible and cancelled the procedure.
The ministry says a new call will be announced shortly. ik/11:33
