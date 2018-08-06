Exports up 26.5 percent in first half of 2018: statistics

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The total value of exported goods from the Republic of Macedonia in period January-June amounted to US$ 3,32 billion, a 26.5-percent increase compared to the same period last year, says the State Statistical Office.

The value of imported goods in the same period was US$ 4,44 billion or 24% more than the same period last year.

Trade deficit in period January-June was US$ 1,12 billion, while import coverage by export was 74.9%.

The external trade by products shows that in the exports the most significant products are supported catalysts with precious metal or precious metal compounds as the active substance, ignition wiring sets and other wiring sets of a kind used in vehicles, aircraft or ships, parts of the seats of subgroup 821.1 and motor vehicles for the transport of 10 or more persons, including the driver, with compression ignition internal combustion engine (diesel or semi-diesel).

In the imports, the most significant products are the platinum and platinum alloys, unwrought or in powder form, petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude), flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated or coated and other metals of the platinum group and alloys thereof, unwrought or in powder form.

According to the total external trade volume, the most important trade partners of the Republic of Macedonia were Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria. ik/13:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.