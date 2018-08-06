Gasoline Eurosuper BS-95 price rises slightly

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The retail price of gasoline Eurosuper BS-95 is increased by Denar 0.5 per liter, while prices of Eurosuper BS-98, Eurodiesel and extra light household fuel remain unchanged as of Monday midnight, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Eurosuper BS-95 will be sold for Denar 71.50. The prices of Eurosuper BS-98, Eurodiesel and extra light household fuel remain the same i.e. Denar 73, Denar 62.50 and Denar 51.50 respectively.

The price of crude oil is reduced and is set at Denar 33.65 per kg.

ERC says the new prices come as a result of the crude oil average price worldwide and the Dollar-Denar exchange ratio in the past fortnight. sk/13:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.