Macedonia marks Roma Holocaust Memorial Day

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia marked Monday the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day – August 2, which remembers the murders of hundreds of thousands of Roma by the Nazis and their allies during World War II.

On August 2, 1944 the Nazis murdered 2.897 Roma and Sinti in the gas chambers of the concentration and extermination camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau. It is estimated that approximately half a million Roma have been killed in death camps in World War II throughout Europe.

“The exact number of killed Roma is not known, because there are no data. As today, many of them did not have personal identification and were often counted only as dead bodies without a confirmed identity. By the end of the war, it is considered that the size of the Roma population has been reduced to only 20-30 percent of pre-war population, Minister without Portfolio Aksel Ahmedovski in charge of the implementation of the National Strategy of the Roma 2014-2020 said addressing the commemoration.

“We cannot accept that the lesson from the Holocaust has not yet been learned, nor to be written off from history, because history repeats itself. Today, in the 21st century, stereotypes and prejudices that are equal to racial discrimination remain, Ahmedovski said, adding that the EU and the institutions should take serious actions against acts of racial intolerance.

“The road to Auschwitz is made of hatred, paved with indifference; lack of empathy and solidarity from other people help the Nazis at that time. And today the divisions between us are even deeper, said Silhan Saitov, project manager of NGO Romaversitas Macedonia.

“The Roma have been officially mentioned and recognized as victims of the genocide in Austria, Albania, Germany, Ukraine, Hungary, France, Serbia, Croatia and many other European countries. Macedonian initiated a recognition process and I expect that the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia will follow the example of many European countries,” Saitov said.

Data on the persecution of Roma and Sinti in the World War II were presented at the commemoration held in the Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of Macedonia in attendance of the representatives of the international community and diplomatic corps. sk/14:51

