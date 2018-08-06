Alliance for Albanians to support name referendum: party official

Gostivar, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - Alliance for Albanians will support the autumn name referendum, but the administration of a referendum is a luxury that will cost the country dearly, said Arben Taravari.

Speaking to MIA, the secretary general of the Albanian political party elaborated the endorsement stance adding that his party would reveal its final decision in late August after the party's central assembly meeting.

"In principle, the Alliance for Albanians will vote Yes in the referendum. By not endorsing the referendum decision at a recent parliament session, our deputies wanted to point out that there was no need for such a thing. With or without a referendum, the MPs should vote once again for changes to the Constitution as envisaged in the Prespa Agreement and the obligations stemming from it. Hence, it will cost the country a lot and it is an unnecessary luxury," stated Taravari.

He said he believed that all Albanians in Macedonia would positively answer the referendum question. ba/16:19

