Open call for young dance artists to close September 1
- Monday, August 06, 2018 5:15 PM
Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) – The second open call for applications for the Incubator mentorship program developed by Interart, Macedonia's only contemporary dance center, is now underway.
Supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Macedonia, Incubator was created to provide aspiring artists aged between 16 and 30 with an opportunity to express their talents and contribute to a professional production integrating dance, music and visual art.
As part of the program, Frosina Shuman and Isidora Kraljevska will take part in this year's Summer Camp for dancers from China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) held in Croatia and Hungary from 2 to 23 August.
Shuman and Kraljevska will have the opportunity to study classical Chinese dances as well as perform their choreography created under the mentorship of Macedonian choreographer Risima Risimkin.
Other Interart mentors include jazz musician Toni Kitanovski, sculptor Zarko Basevski, painter Simonida Filipova, and fashion designer Lidija Georgieva.
The open call ends on September 1. mr/17:15
