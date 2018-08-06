Significant drop in EU asylum applications from Macedonia in June: statistics
Brussels, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The number of asylum applications from Macedonia, as a country of origin, in EU countries has significantly dropped in the past six months, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) has told MIA.
In January, 480 Macedonian nationals applied for asylum in Europe, whereas this number dropped to 276 by June, MIA reports from Brussels.
In the meantime, figures showing asylum applications per month are as following: February - 372, March - 467, April - 392, and May - 319.
Without commenting on the grounds or the reasons why people seek asylum, the EASO notes that Germany has recorded the highest number of asylum applications from Macedonia.
The number of asylum applications is constantly dropping compared to the past several years. Even though 'the crisis' was settled with asylum seekers, when thousands of Macedonian nationals started applying for EU asylum following the introduction of the visa liberalization, in 2017 figures remain relatively high.
In 2017, a record-breaking 920 Macedonian nationals lodged asylum applications in the EU in March. The lowest figure was recorded in September - 411, the EASO has told MIA.
In Albania, the figures are much higher despite a slight trend of decrease being detected.
2,483 asylum seekers from Albania to the EU were recorded throughout 2017.
France is the most 'coveted' destination for asylum seekers from Albania, a total of 12,129 Albanian nationals.
According to several diplomatic sources from Brussels, the main reason behind France's reluctance in June to a date for negotiations between the EU and Albania is in fact the high rate of asylum applications. ba/17:33
