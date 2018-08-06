EC reviewing whether steel restrictions for W.Balkan countries are feasible

Brussels, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission is reviewing claims of the government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, it has told MIA after BiH in a letter urged to be exempted from recent restrictions on steel import into the EU.

The quotas breach the Stabilization and Association Agreement (SAA), BiH's minister of trade has stated.

The European Commission is taking into account 'all relevant factors including those pointed out by foreign partners,' MIA's Brussels correspondent reported.

After the United States increased tariffs on steel imported from the European Union, the Union responded by introducing measures to protect its own market in anticipation of an influx of steel and steel products from third markets, initially produced for the American market. These protective measures affect the Western Balkan countries, including Macedonia.

Representatives of the Macedonian government have met with the EU Trade Commissioner to discuss Macedonia to be exempted from these measures, but the meeting produced no results.

Introduced on July 19, the measures are temporary lasting 200 days. It will be followed by a review of the European Commission, which should decide whether to make them permanent or to lift them. A possible US-EU trade deal by then isn't ruled out.

Three days ago, the Bosnian government sent a letter to the European executive branch asking to be exempted from the measures noting that steel production makes up 2.5% of the GDP in BiH.

In Macedonia, steel production covers over 5% of the GDP and it directly affects 3,000 jobs. ba/19:58

###

