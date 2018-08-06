Gov't preparing intensive referendum campaign: PM's aide

Skopje, 6 August 2018 (MIA) - The government is preparing an intensive, informative campaign aimed at promoting the essence, character of the name agreement with Greece and at in-depth informing of the public allowing every citizen in the upcoming referendum to make an information-based decision on their own, says a premier's aide.

"We're in a midst of a period when issues of the highest national interest for the citizens and for the state are being settled. The government now is tasked with doing everything it can to inform the citizens to the best of its capabilities to express their will on Sept. 30," Dane Taleski says in a TV interview.

In the context, he adds, the prime minister as well as several ministers have been talking about the deal pinpointing some points, including the nationality of the citizens - which under the agreement is Macedonian, that the Macedonian identity and Macedonian language are fully protected and that no official state symbol will be changed.

"They have been also stressing that the agreement as it is isn't ideal, but that the document is fair enough in preserving our basic needs and in opening perspectives," the PM's aide for foreign policy states.

According to Taleski, an 'ill-intentioned' propaganda is under way.

"Amid the boycott referendum campaign, the public should be aware that if the turnout is below the required, it means that the citizens are in fact somehow charging the institutions to step in. The question people should be asking themselves is whether they should exercise their right to vote or they should stay at home," he notes.

Taleski reiterates that the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE at the leaders' meetings has vowed not to support a boycott, neither an active nor a passive one. "The opposition has an absolute obligation to work in the interest of the citizens and the country."

He calls the 30 political and civil organizations, which have teamed up to boycott the referendum, 'a marginalized group'. "They have the right to express their opinion, but they represent a very small, marginalized part of our society that doesn't want Macedonia to join the EU and NATO, compared to almost 80% of the population that wants to be part of these two Euro-Atlantic organizations," Taleski says. ba/21:05

###

