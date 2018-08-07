Macedonia ranks 28th in wine export, 173rd in wine import in the world

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is ranked 28th in wine exports and 173rd in wine imports in the world, independent education and research website World’s Top Exports (WTEx) reports.

Last year, Macedonia exported wine valued at US$52.4 million, which is 0.1% of total wine exports.

The value of Macedonian import in 2017 reached US$699.000, which is 0.002% of worldwide wine exports.

According to World’s Top Exports top wine exporting countries are France, Italy, Spain, Australia and Chile with sale of US$2 to US$10.3 billion, while the largest wine importers are USA, Britain, Germany, China and Canada with wine purchase from US$1.9 to US$6.2 billion. sk/09:50

