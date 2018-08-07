Macedonia ranks 28th in wine export, 173rd in wine import in the world
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 9:52 AM
Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is ranked 28th in wine exports and 173rd in wine imports in the world, independent education and research website World’s Top Exports (WTEx) reports.
Last year, Macedonia exported wine valued at US$52.4 million, which is 0.1% of total wine exports.
The value of Macedonian import in 2017 reached US$699.000, which is 0.002% of worldwide wine exports.
According to World’s Top Exports top wine exporting countries are France, Italy, Spain, Australia and Chile with sale of US$2 to US$10.3 billion, while the largest wine importers are USA, Britain, Germany, China and Canada with wine purchase from US$1.9 to US$6.2 billion. sk/09:50
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:19 PM | Greece to tear down illegal buildings after killer blaze
Greece will demolish thousands of illegal buildings in response to the death of dozens of people who...
- 5:29 PM | Australia's population hits record 25 million decade earlier than predicted
Australia's population has officially ticked over the 25 million mark, according to the Australian A...
- 5:28 PM | MoI: Motion filed on dismissal of PSB head
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will file a motion to the government on dismissal of the head of ...
- 5:26 PM | Media organizations criticize SEC’s interpretation of changes to Electoral Code
The Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media ...
- 4:28 PM | Portuguese and Spanish firefighers struggle to contain wildfires
More than 1,200 firefighters supported by 19 aircraft battled a major wildfire in southern Portugal ...