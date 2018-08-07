Two scenarios in Athens over referendum outcome: paper
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 9:58 AM
Athens, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Greece will not be required to make any steps until the end of 2018, reads Greek daily "Kathimerini" in an article related to the referendum in Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.
According to the paper, Athens monitors the September 30 referendum with two scenarios in mind. In case of failure, Kathimerini says "Zoran Zaev cannot make the next move, despite the fact that the referendum is consultative".
The second scenario is a positive outcome and the agreement's endorsement, followed by a constitutional revision "that could last up to three months".
"Based on the negative stance of nationalistic opposition VMRO-DPMNE, it is not probable that the referendum success will change the mind of their MPs to approve changes in the constitution. In this case, Zaev will schedule snap elections in order to increase his parliamentary majority. In short, 2018 will go by with Greece needing to do absolutely nothing," reads Kathimerini.
It adds that Athens' international partners believe that early elections in Greece could lead to an impasse in the agreement's implementation. ik/09:56
