Fouéré: Macedonia needs inclusive debate if referendum is to succeed

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - With a date set for the referendum on the agreement between Greece and Macedonia aimed at resolving the long standing name dispute between both countries, the Macedonian government led by Zoran Zaev will need to embark on a major information campaign in the weeks that remain before the vote, former EU Ambassador to Macedonia Erwan Fouéré said in a column published in www.prizma.mk

"An inclusive public debate at both national and local level will be essential to ensure that citizens are given all the information needed to determine whether or not to accept the terms of the agreement. Time is short. If the government is to address accusations about its lack of transparency in the conduct of the negotiations leading up to the agreement, it will have to put the remaining time to good use by deploying all available resources at its disposal in launching this nationwide debate," Fouéré underlined. sk/12:14

