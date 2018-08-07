Gjergj Dedaj appointed new Kosovo ambassador to Macedonia
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 12:31 PM
Pristina, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has signed the decree over the appointment of current Deputy Foreign Minister Gjergj Dedaj as new Kosovo ambassador to Macedonia, MIA reports from Prishtina.
Dedaj announced the decision on his Facebook account, thanking Thaci for entrusting him with the post.
Last week, MPs of Group 6+ urged Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to relieve Dedaj from the Deputy FM post due to his recent insults aimed at Turkey and Turks. ik/12:30
