State Election Commission intends to spend EUR 2,7m for upcoming referendum
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 3:49 PM
Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) – The State Elections Commission intends to spend about MKD 170 million (app. EUR 2,7 million) for the referendum on Macedonia-Greece agreement, scheduled for 30 September.
‘SEC is obliged to adopt the financial plan and its first draft sets the total sum of the referendum expenditures at MKD 170 million (app. EUR 2,7 million), cutting for 20% the funds approved by the Parliament for the upcoming plebiscite,’ SEC chair Oliver Derkovski told reporters on Tuesday.
Today (SEC) also extended by 10 August the timeline for submitting media promotion price lists for the referendum. lk/15:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:19 PM | Greece to tear down illegal buildings after killer blaze
Greece will demolish thousands of illegal buildings in response to the death of dozens of people who...
- 5:29 PM | Australia's population hits record 25 million decade earlier than predicted
Australia's population has officially ticked over the 25 million mark, according to the Australian A...
- 5:28 PM | MoI: Motion filed on dismissal of PSB head
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will file a motion to the government on dismissal of the head of ...
- 5:26 PM | Media organizations criticize SEC’s interpretation of changes to Electoral Code
The Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media ...
- 4:28 PM | Portuguese and Spanish firefighers struggle to contain wildfires
More than 1,200 firefighters supported by 19 aircraft battled a major wildfire in southern Portugal ...