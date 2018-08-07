State Election Commission intends to spend EUR 2,7m for upcoming referendum

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) – The State Elections Commission intends to spend about MKD 170 million (app. EUR 2,7 million) for the referendum on Macedonia-Greece agreement, scheduled for 30 September.

‘SEC is obliged to adopt the financial plan and its first draft sets the total sum of the referendum expenditures at MKD 170 million (app. EUR 2,7 million), cutting for 20% the funds approved by the Parliament for the upcoming plebiscite,’ SEC chair Oliver Derkovski told reporters on Tuesday.

Today (SEC) also extended by 10 August the timeline for submitting media promotion price lists for the referendum. lk/15:49

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.