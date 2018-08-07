MoI: Motion filed on dismissal of PSB head
- Tuesday, August 07, 2018 5:28 PM
Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will file a motion to the government on dismissal of the head of the Public Security Bureau (PSB), the Ministry of the Interior (MoI) says.
A MoI official state car, Land Rover Discovery Sport, on August 2 was sent on a trip to Greece after an approval was issued by the PSB head, Lazo Velkovski, shows an internal probe.
The vehicle was driven on the territory of Greece by a police officer, who is employed in the department for protection of high-ranking persons, the MoI says in a press release.
According to the MoI, Velkovski in a statement said that he had used the official state car 'out of necessity' after assessing that it was unsafe for his daughter to travel alone because of threats aimed at him personally and at his family, which had led him to engage a member of his security detail.
The investigation has determined that the procedure for trips of office holders hadn't been properly conducted, according to the press release. ba/17:25
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:19 PM | Greece to tear down illegal buildings after killer blaze
Greece will demolish thousands of illegal buildings in response to the death of dozens of people who...
- 5:29 PM | Australia's population hits record 25 million decade earlier than predicted
Australia's population has officially ticked over the 25 million mark, according to the Australian A...
- 5:28 PM | MoI: Motion filed on dismissal of PSB head
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will file a motion to the government on dismissal of the head of ...
- 5:26 PM | Media organizations criticize SEC’s interpretation of changes to Electoral Code
The Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media ...
- 4:28 PM | Portuguese and Spanish firefighers struggle to contain wildfires
More than 1,200 firefighters supported by 19 aircraft battled a major wildfire in southern Portugal ...