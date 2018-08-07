MoI: Motion filed on dismissal of PSB head

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski will file a motion to the government on dismissal of the head of the Public Security Bureau (PSB), the Ministry of the Interior (MoI) says.

A MoI official state car, Land Rover Discovery Sport, on August 2 was sent on a trip to Greece after an approval was issued by the PSB head, Lazo Velkovski, shows an internal probe.

The vehicle was driven on the territory of Greece by a police officer, who is employed in the department for protection of high-ranking persons, the MoI says in a press release.

According to the MoI, Velkovski in a statement said that he had used the official state car 'out of necessity' after assessing that it was unsafe for his daughter to travel alone because of threats aimed at him personally and at his family, which had led him to engage a member of his security detail.

The investigation has determined that the procedure for trips of office holders hadn't been properly conducted, according to the press release. ba/17:25

###

