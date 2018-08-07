Media organizations criticize SEC’s interpretation of changes to Electoral Code

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) - The Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM), Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM), Council of Media Ethics of Macedonia (CMEM) Macedonian Media Institute (MIM) and the Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) criticized Tuesday the State Election Commission (SEC) for its interpretation of the latest changes to Electoral Code related with media presentation during the campaign for the upcoming referendum.

The latest amendments to the Electoral Code, which legalize the role of media in political advertizing on the tax-payers account, refer only to election campaign, not for organizing a referendum, the organizations said in a press release.

SEC is not authorized to interpret the laws and it is unclear how it entitles the Parliament to have privileged access to media services and pay for them from state funds. Hence the other participants in the referendum campaign are offered limited access to media services and should bear the costs by themselves. SEC’s interpretation of the amendments to the Electoral Code may undermine the legitimacy of the referendum and therefore it should be annulled, the press release reads. lk/17:25

