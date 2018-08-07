MCIC poll: Majority of citizens to vote at upcoming referendum in Macedonia

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) – Over 40 percent (namely 41.5%) of the citizens of Macedonia are set to say ‘yes’ to the referendum question: "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?”, against 35,1% who intend to voice disagreement, according to the latest poll of the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation (MCIC).

Most of the respondents – 66.4% - will come out and cast their votes at the 30 September referendum, while 19.8% are set to join the initiatives for boycotting the plebiscite.

Results show that 27.4% of ethic Macedonia will vote ‘for’ Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership and Macedonia-Greece agreement and 45.2 will vote against. However, vast majority of ethnic Albanians – 88% - will vote in favor, as it is the case with 49.2 percent of young people.

Regardless of the referendum outcome, there is no doubt that Macedonia’s accession to the EU (80.4%) and NATO (79.9%) still enjoys the support of vast majority of the citizens.

The poll also shows that only about 20% of the respondents are completely familiar with the text of the Macedonia-Greece agreement.

The phone poll was conducted from 24 July to 1 August 2018 on a stratified sample of 1,026 respondents over 18 years of age. lk/18:33

