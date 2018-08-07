МИА Лого
Wednesday, August 08, 2018, 

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE's stance on referendum to be revealed by 10 September, leader Mickoski says

Tuesday, August 07, 2018  8:38 PM

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 7 August 2018 (MIA) – The opposition VMRO-DPMNE will inform the public whether it will support or boycott the referendum by 10 September, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday  in an interview with the Channel 5TV.

On numerous occasions VMRO-DPMNE has voiced its opinion about amending the constitution in favor of changing Macedonia’s name, Mickoski said

During the summer VMRO-DPMNE intends to consult with its supporters on the matter, Mickoski said, pointing out that citizens would be informed about the party stance on time, namely by 10 September when the referendum campaign was set to kick off. lk/20:37

