Macedonia ranks 27th in tomatoes export, 33rd in watermelon export in the world
- Wednesday, August 08, 2018 9:12 AM
Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is ranked 27th in tomatoes exports and 33rd in watermelon exports, independent education and research website World’s Top Exports (WTEx) reports.
Last year, Macedonia exported tomatoes amounting to US$17.1 million or 0.2% of worldwide exports, while watermelon exports reached US$2.9 million or 0.2% of worldwide exports.
Macedonia imported tomatoes amounting to US$2.9 million, which is 0.03% of worldwide imports.
According to World’s Top Exports top tomatoes exporting countries are the Netherlands, Mexico, Spain, Morocco and Canada with sale of US$416 million to US$2 billion, while the major watermelon exporting countries are Spain, Mexico, US, the Netherlands and Italy with the sale of US$81.6 million to US$364.6 million.
Top tomatoes importing countries include the USA, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Russia with purchase value totaling between US$558.7 million to US$2.3 billion. sk/09:10
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:12 AM | Macedonia ranks 27th in tomatoes export, 33rd in watermelon export in the world
Macedonia is ranked 27th in tomatoes exports and 33rd in watermelon exports, independent education a...
- 9:07 AM | Former Karpos mayor Jakimovski questioned in court
Former Karpos mayor Stevco Jakimovski has been taken for questioning before a pre-trial judge in the...
- 8:42 AM | Markovic promised nothing to Vucic: Montenegro gov't
The Montenegro government has denied claims of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Montenegro Pr...
- 8:42 AM | U.S. finalizes next China tariff list targeting $16 billion in imports
The United States will begin collecting 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion (1.8 trillion yen)...
- 8:36 AM | MCIC poll: Majority of citizens to vote at upcoming referendum in Macedonia
Over 40 percent (namely 41.5%) of the citizens of Macedonia are set to say ‘yes’ to the referendum q...