Wednesday, August 08, 2018, 

Former Karpos mayor Jakimovski questioned in court

Wednesday, August 08, 2018  9:07 AM

Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Former Karpos mayor Stevco Jakimovski has been taken for questioning before a pre-trial judge in the Skopje-based Criminal Court early on Wednesday.

The Financial Police conducted Tuesday a search of several facilities owned by the Jakimovski family and is set to provide details over the operation later today.

Jakimovski told media the search related to alleged abuse in three tenders, two of which for the municipal building and one for the Zdanec square. Namely, the municipality did not activate the bank guarantees, although the contractor failed to meet the contract provisions, followed by its termination.

According to him, the operation is political revenge due to a technical error by the municipal services 

