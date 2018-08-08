Pentagon praises Macedonia for repatriation of ISIS foreign fighters

Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - The US Defense Department is lauding Macedonia’s decision Tuesday to repatriate a group of Islamic State foreign fighters captured in Syria, pressing other foreign nations to follow suit as part of an overall effort to address the growing issue of combat detainees taken off the battlefields of Syria and northern Iraq.

Macedonian police arrested seven people on Tuesday in a joint operation with Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are believed to have fought alongside Islamist insurgents in Syria and Iraq, the interior minister said.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Cmdr. Sean Robertson told CNN that "as of July 2018, there are nearly 600 foreign terrorist fighters from more than 40 countries in SDF custody." Robertson added that the US military was also aware of more than 400 Syrian nationals who were being detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“Macedonia has set an important example for all members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and the international community to follow,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told The Washington Times, noting “ISIS and the foreign terrorist fighters it recruits are not just problems for Syria or the region. They are global problems that require global cooperation.”

Macedonian police said those arrested, aged between 23 and up to 41, had been charged in two separate cases dating from 2015 and 2016 for participating in the wars in Syria and Iraq. If found guilty they face up to 10 years in prison. sk/10:38

###

