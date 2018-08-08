Radomir's Psalms at Ohrid Summer

Ohrid, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Oratorio Radomir's Psalms op.47 by Dimitrie Buzarovski will be performed within the musical programme of the Ohrid Summer Festival on Wednesday.

Sopranos Vesna Gjinovska Ilkova and Slavica Petrovska Galik, tenor Blagoja Nacoski and bass Vladimir Sazdovski will be accompanied by the Macedonian Opera and Ballet orchestra and choir, and children's choir Piccolo, under the baton of Bisera Cadlovska.

Radomir’s Psalms op. 47 by Dimitrije Buzarovski is based on the writings of the deacon Radomir from the second half of the 13th century. It is considered one of the last Old Church Slavonic manuscripts written in the old tradition of Cyril and Methodius, whose origin is from Macedonia. Buzarovski combines several psalms with Radomir’s other writings in the Book of Psalms to build the plot of this oratorio.

Dimitrije Buzarovski, 66, is one of the most prolific Macedonian composers, having written more than 70 works, including several symphonies, three oratorios, seven concertos, two operas and two ballets, as well as numerous sonatas and song cycles. Radomir’s Psalms is the only Macedonian work to have been nominated for the prestigious international Grawemeyer Award for music composition in 2003 on behalf of Louisiana Tech University. ik/10:19

