Wednesday, August 08, 2018, 

Observance of 17 years from Karpalak attack

Wednesday, August 08, 2018  12:09 PM

Tetovo, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - The 17. anniversary from the death of ten Macedonian Army (ARM) reservists in area Karpalak at Tetovo-Skopje motorway was marked at the site on Wednesday.

Delegations from the Defense Ministry, President's Office, Government, Parliament, political parties, Prilep municipality, family members and veterans associations laid wreaths at the memorial plaque in area Karpalak.

On 8 August 2001, an army convoy made up of five vehicles and 120 reservists was ambushed near Karpalak. ARM reservists Nane Naumoski, Saso Kitanoski, Branko Sekuloski, Goran Minoski, Marko Despotoski, Erdovan Sabanoski, Ljube Grujoski, Darko Veljanoski, Pece Sekuloski and Vebi Rusidoski were killed in the attack. ik/12:07

