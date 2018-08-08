Independent Greeks to leave government once name agreement reaches parliament: leader

Athens, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - Independent Greeks will leave the government once the name agreement reaches the Greek parliament, says party leader Panos Kammenos, MIA reports from Athens.

"Once the agreement reaches the parliament, if all procedures in Skopje are completed, Independent Greeks will leave the government. We have clearly said that and I cannot agree with a solution that gives away name Macedonia without giving the Greek people any say in it," Kammenos told Real FM radio station.

He explained what would happen if the agreement reached the Greek parliament.

"Once the PM decides to bring the agreement into the parliament, I will go to him and say that the party leaves the government and all ministers nominated by Independent Greeks would resign, followed by a meeting with the President," said Kammenos and added that snap elections would follow.

He said another option was also available - a referendum at which Greek citizens would decide if they approved the agreement. ik/13:40



