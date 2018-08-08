MCIC poll: Ruling SDSM maintains slight edge over opposition VMRO-DPMNE
- Wednesday, August 08, 2018 5:46 PM
Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) – A fresh poll of the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation (MCIC) shows that ruling SDSM is maintaining a slight edge over the opposition VMRO-DPMNE. Namely 24.4 percent of the respondents would vote for SDSM if parliamentary elections were to be held tomorrow, against 24.00 percent who would support VMRO-DPMNE.
The Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) enjoys the support of 6.9%, followed by the Alliance of Albanians – 2.7%; BESA – 1.7%. Only 2.5 percent of the respondents favor other parties. However 37.8% of those polled said they would not vote or had not chosen yet the party of their preference.
VMRO-DPMNE holds slight edge over SDSM among ethnic Macedonians, namely 31.2% favor the opposition party against 28.3% who would vote for ruling SDSM, which still enjoys the support of eight percent of ethnic Albanians. The support for VMRO-DPMNE among ethnic Albanians is bellow one percent.
The phone poll was conducted from 24 July to 1 August 2018 on a stratified sample of 1,026 respondents over 18 years of age. lk/17:45
