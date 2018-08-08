US State, Defense Departments praise Macedonia for repatriation of ISIS foreign fighters

Washington, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - The US Department of State hailed Macedonia’s decision to repatriate a group of Islamic State foreign fighters captured in Syria, pressing other foreign nations to follow suit as part of an overall effort to address the growing issue of combat detainees taken off the battlefields of Syria and northern Iraq, MIA reports from Washington.

‘Macedonia has set an important example for all members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and the international community to follow,’ a spokesman for the US State Department told MIA on Wednesday.

Earlier today the US Defense Department also praised Macedonia’s decision to repatriate a group of Islamic State foreign fighters captured in Syria.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon told The Washington Times that ‘ISIS and the foreign terrorist fighters it recruits are not just problems for Syria or the region. They are global problems that require global cooperation.’

Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with partners from the Global Coalition against terrorism and the Syrian Democratic Forces, detained Tuesday seven Macedonian nationals who are believed to have actively taken part in conflicts in Syria and Iraq as foreign fighters.

The police said those arrested, aged between 23 and up to 41, had been charged in two separate cases dating from 2015 and 2016 for participating in the wars in Syria and Iraq. If found guilty they face up to 10 years in prison. lk/20:05

