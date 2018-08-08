DM Sekerinska: Gov’t believes majority of citizens will vote for Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership

Skopje, 8 August 2018 (MIA) – The government is certain that vast majority of the citizens of Macedonia will vote in favour of the country’s accession to the European Union and NATO and tell MPs that it is the future they wish for their children and families, Vice-Premier and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said late Wednesday in a an interview with Channel TV5.

‘We have said on several occasions that we shall respect the will of the majority of citizens. We wish to consult citizens about the implementation of the Agreement with Greece, which stipulates constitutional amendments that are to be endorsed by the Parliament,’ Sekerinska said.

The major political parties in Macedonia have voiced their support of calling a referendum, including the opposition VMRO-DPMNE which advocated the need of a plebiscite for 10 years, Sekerinska said.

‘How will the opposition party now urge citizens to boycott the referendum it has been promoting for about 10 years? If all political parties, which used to say that the referendum was good for Macedonia, call on their supporters to come out and cast their vote at the upcoming plebiscite, it will without a doubt be successful. However, we must not allow for the referendum to be held hostage by some external political calculations,’ Sekerinska said.

If VMRO-DPMNE and other political parties believe that the majority stands against the country’s EU, NATO membership and the agreement with Greece they should do their best to convince citizens to come out and vote, so that the numbers of ‘for’ and ‘against could be compared, she said.

Commenting the statement of the VMRO-DPMNE leader that his party would have produced a better agreement with Greece, Sekerinska said he failed to offer any clue how the party intended to do that.

‘We have reached an agreement that preserves our identity and at the same time opens the door for Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership. We wish to protect our country from a possible destabilization and fears related to such a possibility,’ Seklerinska said. lk/21:01

