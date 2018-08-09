Boycotting the referendum a cheap shot aimed at sabotaging name agreement, Bieber tells MIA

Skopje, 9 August 2018 (MIA) - The Prespa Agreement deserves broad social and political support and it is unfortunate that the opposition and the President have been unable to see its importance while using it to score political points, Florian Bieber, expert on the Balkans and professor at the University of Graz, says in an interview with MIA.

"Such an agreement should ideally be able to have broad social and political support. It is unfortunate that the opposition and the President have been unable to see the importance of the agreement and are using it to score political points. The idea of boycotting the referendum is also a cheap shot as it is aimed not at testing popular support, but just at sabotaging the agreement. The opposition in Montenegro in 2006 was more mature when it supported the referendum on independence and did not call for a boycott", says Bieber.

Regarding the numerous accusations of Russian involvement in the Balkans and attempts to undermine the agreement between Macedonia and Greece, he says Russia has been a spoiler and seeking to create disruptions in the region to prevent NATO and EU enlargement.

"The best way to confront this destructive policy is to first offer a positive alternative. It is clear that most citizens want to live better, have less corruption and stable, predictable institutions. None of this is offered by Russia. Second, one has to show how the anti-NATO and anti-EU policy of Russia operates and how groups and media that claim to be patriotic are in fact cooperating with Russia and are promoting instability," notes Bieber.

Asked what would happen if Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was forced to resign and how could this affect the implementation of the Agreement, he says that the opposition parties have been reluctant in supporting the agreement, but will have little interest in backing out, as the cost of doing so is very high.

"The key is to have the referendum pass and constitutional amendments in Macedonia. If this is achieved, it will be very difficult for a future Greek prime minister to back out of the deal. The good-faith negotiating of Macedonia has brought it a lot of political capital across Europe. If you talk to Western diplomats, the perception of Macedonia has changed by 180 degrees in just over one year," adds Bieber.



He expects EU and NATO to help highlight the benefits of the agreement.

"At the end of the day, governments in both countries have to convince the public and international actors can help to show the benefits. Beginning EU accession talks next year, NATO membership in the coming year or so, a new support for Macedonia are the best backing EU and NATO can offer. It is important to remember that in the talks of EU members about when to begin accession talks with Macedonia, the number of those strongly supporting Macedonia was greater than ever before," underlines Bieber in the MIA interview. ik/09:29

###

